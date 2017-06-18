Land Between the Lakes gives Summer Safety Tips

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers provide their annual list of summer safe habits for outdoor recreation.

“We want everyone to have fun while they’re here,” explains Forest Service Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Duane Cameron. “Practicing safe habits makes all the difference.” Cameron asks visitors to keep safety in mind while enjoying Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and neighboring communities.

In case of emergency, dial 911 or 877.861.2457 for 24-hour dispatch. Please immediately report any criminal or suspicious activity.

Boating Safety

Avoid alcohol prior to operating a watercraft.

Be courteous at all times, especially near boat ramps.

Be aware of your surroundings. The U.S. Coast Guard says driver inattention is the number one cause of boating accidents and deaths.

Ventilate inboard motors before starting the engine.

Engage the tow vehicle’s emergency brake when pulling a boat out of or lowering a boat into the water.

Be responsible for the safety of all riders; ensure availability of life jackets for all, and keep within legal weight limits.

Driving Safety

Avoid drinking and driving.

Refrain from texting and operating a motor vehicle.

Be courteous. Share the road with bicycle and motorcycle riders.

Watch out for wildlife, especially deer foraging along the highways.

Watch for hikers, horse riders and mountain bikers crossing roadways.

Stay on designated roads as identified in the Land Between the Lakes Motor Vehicle Use Map (MVUM). landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/maps/.

Use a map for numbered backcountry roads.

Be aware of surroundings. Heavy rains may wash out sections of creek crossings or roadways.

Only off-road on designated trails within Turkey Bay Off-Highway Vehicle Area.

Trail Safety

Carry sufficient water to keep hydrated. Do not rely on springs.

Plan ahead and inform a responsible person of your route.

Bring a map and a compass, or a global positioning system (GPS) unit. Cell phone coverage lapses often on the National Recreation Area. The Forest Service provides maps for free at landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/maps/.

Use tick, chigger and mosquito repellant.

Camping Safety

Look to see if any tree limbs could fall in strong winds prior to setting a campsite.

Be aware of elevated fire danger associated with hot, dry weather.

Be courteous to other campers. Honor quiet hours from 11:00pm to 6:00am.

Be cautious around campfires. Remove any debris near the fire ring. Ensure campfire ashes have cooled before leaving them unattended. Keep a bucket of water and a shovel nearby. Remember, only you can prevent wildfires. https://smokeybear.com/en/prevention-how-tos/campfire-safety .

Use of fireworks on the National Recreation Area is prohibited. Neighboring state parks and private resorts provide fireworks displays, some visible from Land Between the Lakes.

For more safety tips visit www.fs.fed.us/safety/ . The U.S. Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division provides information at www.uscgboating.org/recreational-boaters/index.php?m=rb. For a tick safety fact sheet visit https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/TickFactSheet_WEB.pdf. For general campground and trail maps, see https://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/visit/maps/.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1-800-LBL-7077 or 270-924-2000.

