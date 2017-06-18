|
TDHS asks Tennesseans Responsible for Children Transportation to “Look Before You Lock”
Nashville, TN – Temperatures are heating up with the start of summer only days away. The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) Child Care Licensing Team is increasing its focus on transportation.
TDHS Child Care Licensing program evaluators will conduct additional unannounced visits to child care agencies approved to transport children.
These visits are conducted during hot summer months to ensure agencies are following transportation licensing rules intended to prevent children from being left on a vehicle unattended.Current transportation rules include requirements for providers to have in-house transportation policies, appropriate supervision, and responsibilities for loading, unloading and tracking each child, specialized staff qualifications and more.
Child care agencies must be approved by TDHS to provide transportation. TDHS considers violations of transportation licensing rules to be serious due to the risk of harm it could potentially cause to children.
Aside from child care providers, TDHS strongly encourages parents and individuals responsible for transporting children to “Look Before You Lock,” and complete their own safety checks to keep children safe from heat related dangers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a child’s body temperature can heat up three to five times faster than an adult. Further, on an 80-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach deadly levels in just 10 minutes. Even at an outside temperature of 60 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can reach 110 degrees.
“Appropriate supervision is the key to keeping children safe during summer months. Make sure children are accounted for, hydrated and not overly exerted while in high temperatures,” said TDHS Deputy Commissioner of Programs and Services Cherrell Campbell-Street.
The A.C.T acronym can be used as an easy way to remember the risk of heatstroke and preventative measures:
A. Avoid Heatstroke
C. Create Reminders
T. Take Action
Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
For more tips on keeping children safe in and around vehicles visit: https://www.safercar.gov/parents/index.htm .
Anyone witnessing a child care transportation violation or other child care violation is urged to call the Child Care Complaint Hotline at 1.800.462.8261. Those not adhering to licensing rules can face a range of penalties including: probation, civil penalties, suspension, license denial or revocation.
More information is available at www.tn.gov/humanservices or on kidcentraltn.com – your source for information on child health, education, development and support./div>
