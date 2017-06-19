Clarksville drinking water exceeds standards

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water’s Annual Drinking Water Quality Report confirms the City’s water treatment plant continues to deliver safe and reliable drinking water to Clarksville residents that exceeds federal and state standards.

The report, also known as the “Consumer Confidence Report,” allows water consumers to see the results achieved by the Clarksville water system from January 1st to December 31st, 2016, in its efforts to monitor water quality and to prevent health risks.

The report was mailed to customers in their May billing statement, and e-billing customers were notified on their May e-bill notice. Copies of the report were hand delivered to apartments, condominiums, nursing and assisted living centers to reach non-billing customers.

The report is also available online by visiting the City of Clarksville, Gas and Water Department home page at www.clarksvillegw.com or the direct link at http://www.cityofclarksville.com/2016waterqualityreport.

A printed copy may be requested by calling the CGW Utility Billing Line at 931.645.7400 or by visiting one of these Clarksville locations.

CGW Administration and Engineering Office, 2215 Madison Street.

CGW South Service Center, 2215 Madison Street.

CGW North Service Center, 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard.

City Hall, 1 Public Square.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council, 25 Jefferson Street.

Water consumers should direct inquiries about the water quality report to the Clarksville Water Treatment Plant at 931.553.2440.

More water quality information may also be viewed on the EPA website, www.epa.gov/safewater or by calling the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1.800.426.4791.

