Instant Peay Play: APSU’s Alex Robles joins list of all-time greats to be picked in MLB Draft

Clarksville, TN – When recent Austin Peay State University graduate baseball player Alex Robles was selected in the 30th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on June 14th he joined an outstanding list of former APSU baseball players that have started their aspiring journeys to the big leagues with their names being called in the draft.

Drafted with the 886th overall pick, as a right-handed pitcher by the Minnesota Twins, Robles — who is from Tucson, AZ – became the 41st Governor to be drafted, since Tim Burns was drafted in 1972 by the California Angels.

Robles, who received All-Ohio Valley Conference honors five separate times in his APSU career – the most in conference history – posted a 28-19 overall win-loss mark in his career with the Govs.

The win total is the second-most in APSU history, while his 295 career strikeouts is also second all-time and his 340.1 career innings pitched is the third most.

While drafted as a pitched, Robles was also a hitting threat in his time at Austin Peay, finishing with 268 career hits and a career .336 batting average, while driving in 164 runs.

It is the first time the Twins have selected a Gov in the MLB Draft, and in doing so, became the 22nd different MLB organization to draft an Austin Peay baseball player.

The San Francisco Giants lead all MLB clubs with five all-time Govs selected in the draft, with the Atlanta Braves (4), Toronto Blue Jays (3) and Oakland A’s (3) also having picked at least three Govs in the draft over the years.

With Robles being drafted by the Twins, it marks the fifth straight time an America League team selected a Gov in the draft, with Ridge Smith and Jared Carkuff (Blue Jays), Logan Gray (Kansas City Royals) and Garrett Copeland (Baltimore Orioles) being selected after the 2016 season.

Michael Blanchard in the 30th round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Giants was the last Governor taken by a National League team.

While being drafted by a major league team is by no way a guarantee that Robles — or any player selected in the draft — will one day make a major league roster, it is the hope that he will someday join the list of former Govs; Greg Tubbs, Jamie Walker, A.J. Ellis, Shawn Kelley and Matt Reynolds to get selected in the MLB draft and ascend to see action in a major league contest.

About Chris Austin

Chris Austin is a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Chris is a former Head Softball Coach for APSU, and assistant basketball coach for CHS. Chris has worked at the Leaf-Chronicle, and WJZM News/Talk/Sports radio. Has also worked at the Sports Information Department at APSU, and has covered championship events for the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA. Chris is an avid sports fan and can be found at most Austin Peay State University sports events. Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com

Email: chris_austin24@yahoo.com

