Nashville Sounds drop two games to New Orleans Baby Cakes

Nashville, TN – The New Orleans Baby Cakes swept the Nashville Sounds in a doubleheader in front of 7,977 fans at First Tennessee Park Monday night. The Sounds’ offense was shut out in both games and collected a total of just six hits.

The doubleheader was made up as part of the suspended game from April 30th between the two teams. When play resumed on Monday, the score was 0-0 in the top of the fourth inning.

With two outs in the sixth and the score still 0-0, Baby Cakes center fielder Brandon Barnes sparked a rally with a single to left field. Chad Hinshaw followed with a line drive to the wall in left-center that chased Barnes around from first. His foot-first slide into home was just ahead of the relay throw from shortstop Franklin Barreto.

The one run was all Koehler needed. He extinguished a mild threat in the eighth when Joey Wendle was hit by a pitch and swiped second base. Koehler breezed through the ninth in order to lock down the 1-0 win.

Game two was all Baby Cakes from start to finish in a 6-0 win. Mike Aviles gave New Orleans an early lead with a two-out, two-run double in the second.

Another two-out hit plated runs for the Cakes in the third. KC Serna launched a three-run homer off Sounds starter Dustin Hurlbutt to make it a 5-0 game.

Hurlbutt was chased after three innings in his Triple-A debut. The right-hander was up from Advanced-A Stockton and allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings.

William Cuevas started game two for New Orleans and worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings. He held Nashville to just one hit before handing over to Victor Payano. The middle reliever did his part by keeping the Sounds off the board for 2 1/3 innings.

Nashville’s offense never kicked into gear as they went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in game two.

The Sounds and Baby Cakes wrap up the five-game series with another doubleheader Tuesday evening at First Tennessee Park. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:35pm with game two to follow 30 minutes after game one.

