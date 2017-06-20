AAA reports Gas Prices Falling, Flirting with New 2017 Lows

Clarksville Area has Third Highest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tampa, FL – Motorists are finding some of the lowest gas prices of the year. Tennessee gas prices should hit their lowest point of 2017 early this week. On Sunday, the state average slipped to $2.05, after falling 3 cents during the past week. The current average price is 9 cents less than this time last year.

The average price for gasoline in Tennessee declined for the 20th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 6 cents.

The state average declined by only fractions of a penny per day for most of that time, but the rate of decline rose to a cent a day during the past four days.

If that rate continues, the state average would set a new 2017 low in the next couple days. The lowest price so far this year was $2.036 on March 27th.

When that price-point is breached, the Tennessee average would become the lowest since December.

Tennessee Most and Least Expensive Gas Prices

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.09), Memphis ($2.08), and Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.05)

The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Chattanooga ($1.95), Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.03), Knoxville ($2.04)

What’s Pushing the Price Plunge?

“The plunge at the pump comes as oil prices took a pounding for the third week in a row,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Markets moved lower after another round of supply data showing high U.S. and global refinery production. American motorists are the big winners here, as they fill their tanks for a summer road trip. These low gas prices should stick around for a while until oil prices change course.”

Crude oil hit 8-month lows last week. Tuesday’s daily settlement of $44.46 on the NYMEX, was the lowest since November 14, 2016 ($43.32). The price for a barrel of crude has lost nearly $7/b in value since May 24th. A drop of that magnitude would normally signal a discount of 17.5 cents at the pump.

National Average Price Pushes Toward 2017 Low

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline averaged $2.296 on Sunday. After falling 4 cents during the past week, the national average sits at 4 cents less than this time last year.

The national average is flirting with 2017 lows, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express. The lowest price so far this year was $2.262 on February 9th. The national average is falling at a rate of 1-cent per day, positioning the price to breach this year’s lows mid-week. Once that happens, the national average would be the lowest since December 2016.

Meteorologists are watching two storms in the Atlantic Basin, either of which have the potential to push fuel prices higher this week. Oil and gas prices would rise if either of these develop into a major storm, move into the Gulf of Mexico, and threaten supply coming from refineries along the gulf coast.

Highs and Lows of 2017*

The highest national average price for gasoline, so far this year, is $2.42 on April 21st; the lowest is $2.26 on February 9th.

The highest average price in Tennessee, so far this year, is $2.18 on April 20th; the lowest is $2.04 on March 27th.

Summer Gas Prices will Rival Those from 2016

The national average for gasoline was $2.23/g from June 1st – August 31st, 2016

The Tennessee average for gasoline was $2.03/g from June 1st – August 31st, 2016

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.296 $2.301 $2.339 $2.338 $2.341 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.272 $2.280 $2.334 $2.312 $2.305 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Tampa $2.205 $2.216 $2.295 $2.247 $2.253 $4.009 (7/16/2008) Georgia $2.160 $2.165 $2.195 $2.190 $2.222 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.053 $2.058 $2.085 $2.094 $2.145 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Fuel Fundamentals

(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA) Crude oil prices settled as low as $44.46 last week, the lowest in 7 months

U.S. crude inventories remain 2.1 percent higher than last year

remain 2.1 percent higher than last year Domestic crude production rose another 1.7% on the week

another 1.7% on the week Refineries are still running at high rates

The U.S. oil rig count rose for the 22nd consecutive week, adding six last week. Wholesale gasoline prices declined for the fourth consecutive week

Domestic gasoline production drifted slightly lower, but rose 0.37% in the Gulf Coast

drifted slightly lower, but rose 0.37% in the Gulf Coast Gasoline supplies rose more than 2 million bpd → 0.87% more than a week ago, 2.28% more than a year ago

→ 0.87% more than a week ago, 2.28% more than a year ago Gasoline demand declined by a half percent; remains 1-percent lower than last year.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

