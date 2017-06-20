APSU Governors Golf Classic set to begin June 23rd

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Athletics department’s Echo Power Engineering Governors Golf Classic fundraiser, presented by Hand Family Companies and the APSU Governors Club, is set for Friday, June 23rd, 2017 at the Clarksville Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course.

The annual event serves a fundraiser to support student-athletes through scholarships, facility improvements and academic support. Teams can register for the four-player, best-ball scramble for $400.00, with hole sponsorships (which include both course) available for $500.00.

Hole sponsors and players who register entire teams can designate which program they want their money to go toward.

New this year is a Women’s Division, which includes breakfast at the course courtesy of Bojangles, teeing off at 8:00am at the Clarksville Country Club. The Open Division – lunch included, with Dairy Queen provided on the course – tees off at 12:30pm from both courses.

Fields are limited in both division, 60 teams in the Open and 30 teams in the Women’s; spots still remain for the women’s event and at Swan Lake.

Don’t miss a chance to get off the tee with World Long Drive Tour Champion and Governor Baseball alumni Will Hogue (@WillHogue) – our 2017 Celebrity Golfer. Following golf, join Austin Peay coaches and staff for a Partner Celebration Dinner at the Clarksville Country Club, sponsored by Outback Steakhouse.

Dinner is open to all golfers, community and corporate partners, with donated items from Austin Peay sponsors available for bid via silent auction. Cindy McElroy and Ivan Colon will provide the evening’s musical entertainment.

To register your team, visit www.LetsGoPeay.com/GolfClassic or call 931.221.PEAY

