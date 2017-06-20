Clarksville Transit parking garage closed Wednesday, June 21st

Montgomery County Courts Complex construction to close one block of Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN – Because of ongoing construction at the Montgomery County Courts Complex, the block of Franklin Street between Third and Second streets will be closed to traffic all day on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017.

Commuters who regularly park in the City-operated Transit Center garage may park at any metered space and display their paid-parking hang tag.

Motorists with questions about the parking arrangements may call the Clarksville Parking Commission at 931.553.2436.

