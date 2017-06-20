Clarksville Transit parking garage closed Wednesday, June 21st

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Courts Complex construction to close one block of Franklin Street

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – Because of ongoing construction at the Montgomery County Courts Complex, the block of Franklin Street between Third and Second streets will be closed to traffic all day on Wednesday, June 21st, 2017.

Construction on Montgomery County Courts Complex will cause Clarksville Transit Center parking garageto be closed Wedensday.

As a result, the Transit Center parking garage accessed from Franklin Street will be closed all day Wednesday as well.

Commuters who regularly park in the City-operated Transit Center garage may park at any metered space and display their paid-parking hang tag.

Motorists with questions about the parking arrangements may call the Clarksville Parking Commission at 931.553.2436.


