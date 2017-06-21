|
101st Airborne Division Strike Soldiers First to Sling TCN-Light
Video by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson
Fort Campbell, KY – U.S Army Soldiers with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) validate the technique to sling load the Tactical Command Node-Light at Fort Campbell, Kentucky June 15th, 2017.
The validation was part of the brigade preparation for the upcoming Network Integration Exercise at Fort Bliss, where they will be the first light BCT to participate.
The Tactical Communications Node (TCN) was originally developed on five-ton Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTVs).
The new Lite (L) versions are integrated onto Humvees, which can be sling-loaded from a helicopter for significantly increased agility and operational flexibility.
Archives
