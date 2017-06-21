APSU hold concert with Acclaimed flutist William Bennett, June 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Once again, William Bennett has chosen Austin Peay State University as the site of his Summer Flute Academy—his only master class offered in the U.S.

Bennett, an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his distinguished services to music, leaves overcast England every summer to spend a week in the humid air hovering around Clarksville Tennessee.

At 7:30pm on Thursday, June 22nd, the Clarksville community will get the rare chance to hear this level of performer when Bennett presents an intimate concert in the University’s Mabry Concert Hall.

As a part of the evening’s event, Bennett will perform his own arrangement of the “Clarinet Sonata, Op. 120 No. 1” by Johannes Brahms. Dr. Lisa Wolynec, APSU professor of music and a flutist who studied with Bennett, will join him that evening for a performance of “Trio Sonata in G Major” by Johann Sebastian Bach, as well as “Valse de Bravura” by Franz Doppler. Wolynec will also perform the “Suite” by former flute teacher at the Paris Conservatory, Philippe Gaubert.

The concert is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10.00. Audience members will sit on stage with the performers for a more casual, relaxed experience.

Bennett studied the flute under the legendary flutist Marcel Moyse at the Paris Conservatory, and he will share his extensive knowledge of the instrument with attendees of his summer academy. Students sent in audition recordings from all over the country for the chance to play for him in the master class. Individuals interested in simply auditing the class can pay a daily fee of $175.00 to attend.

For more information on the concerts or the master class, contact Wolynec at wolynecl@apsu.edu

