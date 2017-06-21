Clarksville Police Department provides Summer Pet Safety Tips

Clarksville, TN – Summer arrived at our door early in Clarksville and we’ve seen temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. CPD has already had three heat related, preventable dog deaths in our community and haven’t hit the hottest part of the summer yet.

In an effort to try and prevent further incidents of heat related deaths, the Clarksville Police Department, working in conjunction with Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, want to give pet owners some reminders/education about safeguarding your pets in hot weather.

Make sure your pet has plenty of clean, fresh water. Dehydration occurs quickly. Make sure the bowls or containers are set up so they cannot be tipped over. Dogs get thirstier than we do, and other than panting and drinking, they have no way to cool themselves.

Shade is important. While dogs and cats like to sunbathe, direct sunlight can overheat them (especially dogs) and cause heat stroke.

Use caution exercising your pet in warm weather. Try to avoid exercise in midday when the heat indexes are the highest. Stay in the shade whenever possible. Also, take into account humidity since it can help magnify the effects of heat on your pet.

Keep the paws cool. When temperatures are high, surfaces such as asphalt or metal get very hot and can burn a pet’s paws as well as increase their body temperature. This also applies with having your pet ride in the bed of a truck.

Don’t leave your pet in a hot car. Temperatures can rise quickly and, in minutes, your pet can develop heat stroke. Leaving a window down does very little to dissipate heat from a vehicle.

Prevent sunburn. Believe or not dogs can get sunburn, especially those with light-colored or short coats. Sunburns can be painful for your pet and overexposure to the sun can lead to skin cancer. Consult with your veterinarian for sunscreen for your pet and don’t assume the sunscreen we use is appropriate for your dog.

Medical Conditions or Breed of Dog Can Make a Dog more Susceptible to Overheating. Conditions such as animal breed, obesity, lung, heart disease and other medical conditions can put your pet at higher risk for heat stroke.

Signs of Pets Overheating

Rapid/Constant Panting

Wobbly/Unsteady

Bright Red Tongue

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Thick/Drooling Saliva

Lethargic/Dragging Behind

Skin is warm to touch with red, flushed skin

What to do if Your Pet Is Overheating

Contact your veterinarian for guidance.

Get your pet indoors, shade, or someplace which is cooler (air conditioned vehicle) or use a fan to try and cool your pet.

Wet your pet’s coat with cool water to lower body temperature.

Provide cool water for your pet to drink if they will take it.

If you have any questions or concerns, you should always visit or call your veterinarian. They are your best source to ensure the health and well-being of your pet.

