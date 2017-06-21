Musical Performance set for June 24th at Fort Defiance

19th Century Music will be Performed by Marlin Rood Band at Clarksville’s Historic Fort Defiance.

Clarksville, TN – The Friends of Fort Defiance will host a free outdoor musical performance by the Marlin Rood Band at Fort Defiance in Clarksville on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 from 11:00am to 3:00pm. Popular 19th century music will be performed on authentic period instruments.

Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is located at 120 Duncan Street in Clarksville.

The public is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs with a picnic lunch to enjoy with the music.

Period baked goods will also be available for a donation.

Fort Defiance was constructed on a hilltop overlooking the confluence of the Cumberland River and Red River during the Civil War. Today the City of Clarksville maintains a visitor center, museum and interpretive walking trails on the site.

About Friends of Fort Defiance

Friends of Fort Defiance is a 501(c)(3) group of local community members interested in Clarksville’s role in the Civil War. Our members are dedicated to preserving local history and educating the public about Clarksville during the Civil War by volunteering their time and talents in numerous such events.

Friends of Fort Defiance meet at 6:30pm on the second Monday of every month at Pardue Memorial FWB Church, 1895 Memorial Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee.

To learn more visit www.ftdefianceclarksville.com, or call us at 931.494.3016.

Sections

Topics