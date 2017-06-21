Planters Bank Presents to show “Steel Magnolias” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, June 25th

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie is “Steel Magnolias”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, June 25th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

Six divas of the silver screen — Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts — come together in “Steel Magnolias” as bosom buddies in this hilarious and heartwarming story of life, love and loss in a small Louisiana parish.

At the center of the group is Shelby (Julia Roberts), newly married and joyfully pregnant, despite the fact that her diabetes could make childbirth life-threatening.

Terrified and angry at the possibility of losing her only daughter, M’Lynn (Sally Field) looks to her four closest friends for strength and laughter as she battles her deepest fear of death in order to join Shelby in celebrating the miracle of new life.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

At the concession stand, enjoy a bag of popcorn and a bottled water for $5.00 (sold separately for $4.00 and $2.00, respectively) and assorted candy for $2.00.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

Sections

Topics