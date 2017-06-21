“Remembering WWI” Book Club at Fort Campbell’s R.F. Sink Library

Fort Campbell, KY – Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) invites you to join R.F. Sink Library as they commemorate U.S. entry into World War I at their monthly Brunch and a Book meetings.

They will be holding the WWI Book Club meetings every month from now through December 2018. Here are the first three titles we’ll be discussing. The titles are available in the Library, as eBooks and eAudio.

The book meetings will be held at 12:00pm CT.

Upcoming Book Meetings

June 20th – The Sleepwalker by Christopher Clark

July 18th – Memoirs of an Infantry Officer by Siegfried Sassoon

August 15th – Regeneration by Pat Barker

The Robert F. Sink Memorial Library is located at 38 Screaming Eagle Boulevard, Fort Campbell, KY.

These events are Free to the public.

For additional information, please call 270.798.5729.

