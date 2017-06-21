|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
State Farm reminds everyone that Lightning Safety Awareness Week is June 18th-24th
Murfreesboro, TN – The number of homeowners insurance claims from lightning strikes and electrical surges in the United States rose in 2016, compared with 2015; however, the average cost that insurers paid on those claims fell, according to a new analysis by the Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.).
Tennessee is 12th on the list. In 2016, there were 3,183 claims totaling $25.6 million.
Kentucky is 21st on the list. In 2016, there were 1,854 claims totaling $13.5 million.
The study, done in partnership with State Farm® found:
“The average cost per claim dropped 4.7 percent from 2015 to 2016,” said James Lynch, FCAS MAAA, chief actuary at the I.I.I. “However, the overall average cost per claim has risen 42.3 percent since 2007. By comparison,” he noted, “The Consumer Price Index rose only 15.8 percent in the same period.”
Homeowners Insurance Claims And Payout for Lightning Losses, 2007-2016
Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.
State by State Numbers
Florida—the state with the most thunderstorms—remained the top state for lightning claims in 2016, with 10,385, followed by Texas (9,098), Georgia (8,037) and Louisiana (5,956).
Top 10 States By Number of Lightning Claims, 2016
Source: Insurance Information Institute, State Farm®.
Homeowners Insurance Coverage
Damage caused by lightning, such as a fire, is covered by standard homeowners insurance policies. Some policies provide coverage for power surges that are the direct result of a lightning strike, which can cause severe damage to appliances, electronics, computers and equipment, phone systems, electrical fixtures and the electrical foundation of a home.
In recognition of Lightning Safety Awareness Week, June 18th – 24th, the I.I.I. and the Lightning Protection Institute(LPI) encourage homeowners to install a lightning protection system in their homes.
“Lightning protection systems that follow the guidelines of NFPA are designed to protect your home by providing a specified path to harness and safely ground the super-charged current of the lightning bolt,” said Kim Loehr, Communications Director for LPI, a national organization that promotes lightning protection education, awareness and safety.
To locate an LPI-certified lightning protection system installer in your area, click here.
SectionsNews
TopicsConsumer Price Index, Electrical Surge, Florida, Georgia, Insurance Claim, Insurance Information Institute, Kentucky, Lightning, Lightning Safety Awareness Week, Lightning Strike, Louisiana, Murfreesboro TN, State Farm, State Farm Insurance, Tennessee, Texas, United States
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed