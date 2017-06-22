Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Governors Golf Classic postponed to August 4th

APSU Sports Information

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – With inclement weather scheduled to hit the Clarksville community Friday, Austin Peay State University Athletics department’s Echo Power Engineering Governors Golf Classic fundraiser, presented by Hand Family Companies and the APSU Governors Club, has been rescheduled and will be played August 4th, 2017 at Clarksville Country Club and Swan Lake Golf Course.

Teams registered to play but cannot attend the rescheduled date can contact the APSU Athletics Department (931.221.7904) to have their registration rolled over into the 2018 event.

APSU Governors Golf Classic postponed due to inclement weather forecast.

The annual event, which helps support Austin Peay student-athletes through scholarships, facility improvements and academic support, is now in its 31st year.

The four-player, best-ball scramble will be followed by a dinner (included in registration) at Clarksville Country Club.

With the rescheduled date, team registration ($400.00 per team) will remain open and hole sponsorships ($500.00 for sign at both courses) are still available online.

Please visit www.LetsGoPeay.com/GolfClassic to register your team or make a donation for a hole sponsorship.


