City of Clarksville dedicates Born Learning Trail at Liberty Park

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan, United Way Executive Ginna Holleman and a playful group of Head Start students opened the Born Learning Trail at Liberty Park on Wednesday.

The project is a partnership between the City of Clarksville and the United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

It includes 10 interactive outdoor play stations developed by child development experts. Each station uses signage to encourage parents/caregivers and their children to get active, learn and bond.

Prior to the ceremony, a group of local United Way volunteers helped install the trail at Liberty Park.

About a dozen gleeful pre-schoolers from the Lafayette Road Head Start joined McMillan, Holleman, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Letourneau and United Way volunteers to cut a ribbon on the trail.

“This is a natural partnership, in all the best meanings of the word natural,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “This is a learning environment in a natural, outdoor setting, where kids can get exercise and a mental boost that helps them learn and be healthy. And it’s natural to partner with the United Way to make this happen I want to thank the United Way for helping to make our beautiful Liberty Park and even better place for our children.”

After the ceremony, Mayor McMillan led the pre-schoolers through the trail, stopping at each station to follow the activity directions. The group played hopscotch, made up stories about the outdoors, described the feel of leaves and bark on a nearby tree, and gathered for a big group hug after concluding the 10th activity.

Holleman looked on with a big, satisfied smile as the children laughed and played with the Mayor.

“We’re so proud to partner with the City of Clarksville and welcome the Born Learning Trail to Liberty Park,” Holleman said. “The United Way mission is ‘Giving, Advancement, Volunteering’ and this is just the perfect project to help celebrate our Worldwide’s Day of Action.”

