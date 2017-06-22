Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outage Planned for Sections of Trenton Road and Tylertown Road

Sunday, June 25th, 2017, 10:00pm

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage on a section of Trenton Road and Tylertown Road on Sunday evening, June 25th, 2017 at 10:00pm for new water main line connection work.

The water outage will affect Trenton Road from Tylertown Road to the state line, Tylertown Road from Trenton Road to Sage Meadow Lane, Connemara Way, Castile Bar, Anthony Court, Drawbridge Court, Roscommon Way, Travis Place, Meshaw Trail, Waterford Circle, Waterford Court, New Grange Circle, New Grange Court, Challis Drive, Snoopy Drive, North Woodstock Way, North Woodstock Drive, Woodstock Court, Spring Water Drive and Sage Meadow Lane.

The subdivisions affected will be Arbour Greene, Arbour Greene North, Avalon, Woodstock Estates, Clarksville RV Park and Campground and Sage Meadows.

Low water pressure may also be possible for the vicinity during the work.

No road closures are planned.

The water main work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am Monday morning, June 26th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

