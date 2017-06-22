Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan says Reverend Jimmy Terry was “Inspirational”

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan released this statement after learning of the passing of the Reverend Jimmy Terry on Thursday.

“Pastor Terry was a dear friend and adviser for many years, and we will miss him. He served his faith, his family, his country, and our community with a dedication rarely seen. We send our thoughts and prayers of comfort out to his family and legion of friends.

“Pastor Terry was a beacon of love and faith, and he had a special ability to express his Christian principles in the Public Square as well as from the pulpit. We offer our thanks and honor for everything he did to make Clarksville a better place to live, work and raise our families.”

