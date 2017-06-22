|
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan says Reverend Jimmy Terry was “Inspirational”
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan released this statement after learning of the passing of the Reverend Jimmy Terry on Thursday.
“Pastor Terry was a dear friend and adviser for many years, and we will miss him. He served his faith, his family, his country, and our community with a dedication rarely seen. We send our thoughts and prayers of comfort out to his family and legion of friends.“He leaves behind a remarkable legacy at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Tabernacle Christian School, where he touched and improved the lives of many. His Christian example, reflected in his successful sign campaign to remind people of the reason for religious holidays, was inspirational, and will live on.
“Pastor Terry was a beacon of love and faith, and he had a special ability to express his Christian principles in the Public Square as well as from the pulpit. We offer our thanks and honor for everything he did to make Clarksville a better place to live, work and raise our families.”
