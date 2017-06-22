Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Presents Scholarship and Donation

Clarksville, TN – At the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville on Tuesday, June 20th, 2017, two check presentations were held.

Congratulations to Ashley Montgomery, Rossview High School student, for being awarded the 2017 Kiwanis Club of Clarksville Scholarship.

Ashley graduated with a 4.0 GPA, served as a Key Club Officer in high school and is very active in our community. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall.

Kiwanis President Daniel Binkley states “We are so pleased to present this scholarship to Ashley. As an active Key Club member, she attended and supported many of our Kiwanis events throughout her high school career. We wish her the best of luck as she heads off to college this fall.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, a $750.00 check was presented to the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service.

Binkley adds, “The Volunteer Fire Service is very supportive throughout the year at our Kiwanis Rodeo and other events, and we appreciate all they do for our community. We hope this donation will help them as they continue to serve the citizens of Montgomery County.”

About Kiwanis Club of Clarksville

Kiwanis Club of Clarksville is one of the oldest and largest Kiwanis Clubs in the region, serving the Clarksville community since 1920. The children of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community remain the focus of Kiwanis efforts. Projects and events such as the annual Bill Hoy Kiwanis Rodeo, Interview a Veteran Essay Contest, Pancake Day, Reading Rodeo and Reading is Fundamental all benefit children throughout Montgomery County.

