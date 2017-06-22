Nashville Sounds loses two games at Oklahoma City Dodgers

Nashville Sounds

Oklahoma City, OK – The Nashville Sounds saw their record drop to an even .500 at 36-36 with a pair of losses to the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Thursday night.

The two teams gathered to play an unofficial doubleheader after a game in the previous series in Oklahoma City was suspended due to a power outage.

Played resumed in the top of the eighth inning with the score deadlocked at 1-1. The Sounds had chances to take the lead in the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t push across another run. With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Melvin Mercedes struck out to keep the game even.

Game two of the night was all Dodgers from start to finish in a 14-5 win. Oklahoma City scored in every inning except the seventh and had multi-run frames five different times.

Starter Frankie Montas scuffled through two innings and was tagged with the loss after allowing four runs on five hits. Three of the five hits went for doubles as the Dodgers plated a run in the first and three in the second to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Matt McBride got the Sounds on the board with a solo homer in the third, but the momentum was short-lived as the Kyle Farmer’s solo homer in the bottom half highlighted another three-run inning for Oklahoma City.

Ryan Lavarnway and Matt McBride added run-scoring base hits in the fourth, and Renato Nuñez cracked his league-leading 19th homer of the season in the fifth, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Nashville pitching allowed a season-high 14 runs on a season-high 19 hits. Eight different Dodgers had multi-hit games in the blowout.

McBride, Lavarnway, Franklin Barreto, and Jaff Decker all had multi-hit games for Nashville in the losing effort.

Game two of the four-game series is scheduled for Friday night in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Zach Neal (1-2, 3.46) starts for Nashville against right-hander Trevor Oaks (3-2, 3.89) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

