TBI adds Kingsport Couple to Top Ten Most Wanted List

Johnson City, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has two new additions to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell.

Heitmann (DOB 6-30-92) and Stilwell (DOB 4-6-95) are wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in connection with a robbery and shooting incident that occurred on June 20th in Kingsport.

Both are charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Heitmann, 24, is a white male who stands 6’1” and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Stilwell, 22, is a white female who stands 5’8” and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Both individuals should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

