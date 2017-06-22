My Two Cents: Remembering Pastor Jimmy Terry

Clarksville, TN – Pastor Jimmy Terry of Tabernacle Baptist Church, passed away last night after a long battle with cancer. He immediately walked into the arms of Jesus.

Jimmy Terry was like a father to me.

I’ve known Pastor Terry for over 30 years, in the beginning, through WJZM radio station where he produced a weekly church program. When I became the owner in 1994, our relationship grew closer.

When my mother died, he was one of the first people to visit me, and was with me through the visitation and graveside service.

When my grandmother died, he was there.

When my brother died, he was there.

Pastor Jimmy Terry conducted my son’s marriage ceremony.

It seems like every time I needed Jimmy Terry, he was there.

He made it a point to visit me at the radio station every week. Our visits would always include prayer and a hug. He was the light that lit up my life each time I saw him.

“How’s the family?” he would ask. “How are you doing brother Bonecutter?” he wanted to know. And when I gave him an answer he knew wasn’t truthful, he would look at me and say, “Now, tell me truth, how are you REALLY doing?” He could look at me and tell I was hiding something, and we would talk it out.

Jimmy Terry was a warrior for Jesus. He committed his life to spreading the gospel and bringing the lost into the light. To bring the sinner to the cross. To give hope to a hopeless world.

I loved that man.

When I paid him a visit recently, it was the most powerful time I’ve ever spent with ANYONE! A good friend of mine told me of his visit with Pastor Terry and said, “I don’t know what was happening in that room, but whatever it was, it was powerful!”

When I walked into his house, I was overcome with emotion. I couldn’t stop crying. I sat down beside him and held his hand and cried my eyes out. To be honest I didn’t know what to say and even if I did, I couldn’t get the words out. All I could do was tell him how much I loved him. How much he meant to me. What an impact he had on my life.

As usual, Pastor Terry turned to the scripture. He had me take his bible and turn to the 15th chapter of John and stand and read it out loud.

As I read God’s word out loud, he recited every word with me.

I cried some more.

As I stood there, he said, “brother Bonecutter, you remember this. There are plenty of people who will criticize you. I want you to point to yourself and say, I AM A GOOD PERSON.”

“Don’t let the world bring you down. Let Jesus show you the way. Trust Jesus. You only have this one life. Live it for Jesus”

Amen Pastor Terry!

Jimmy Terry left his mark on this community and every person he ever met. I will never forget him, but I will always miss him.

Rest in peace my dear brother.

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

