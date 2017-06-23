Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU to hold Educational Fair for Kids the day of Total Eclipse, August 21st

June 23, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – At 10:00am on August 21st, 2017, the day of the Total American Eclipse—Austin Peay State University will host a special PeayClipse Educational Experience for school-age children in the campus’ basketball arena, the Dunn Center.

“We have 10 different activity stations for them to move through that are educational and fun,” Dr. Karen Meisch, associate dean of the APSU College of Science and Mathematics, said.

Get Eclipse

Get Eclipse

The activity stations include:

  • A moon walk experience (bounce house)
  • A coloring station
  • Make your own sundial
  • Make your own projector system (to safely view the eclipse)
  • Create an edible sun (sugar-iced cookies) with sunspots (chocolate chips) and solar flares (licorice)
  • A space education table with telescopes, books and information on different astronomy topics
  • An APSU Geo Club table providing information about moon rocks and the topography of different planets.
  • The solar system experience, featuring an inflatable solar system.
  • Hearing the sun sing—an audio station that lets participants hear the sounds the sun makes.
  • Solar robots, featuring examples of solar-powered machines.

The Dunn Center’s concession stands will be open during the event for attendees to purchase food. At 12:15pm, APSU faculty and students will lead everyone to the campus’ Fortera Stadium to watch the eclipse.

Tickets to the PeayClipse Educational Experience are $4.00 for children, ages 3-15, and each ticket comes with a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses and a wristband for free parking. The event is free for children under three and for adults accompanying a child. 

Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.apsu.edu/eclipse, and individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance before the event sells out. Parents of children attending the PeayClipse Educational Experience are also required to fill out a safety waiver, which is available at the website above.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives