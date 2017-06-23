|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: American Heart Association says Breastfeeding may reduce a Mother’s Heart Attack and Stroke Risk
APSU to hold Educational Fair for Kids the day of Total Eclipse, August 21st
Clarksville, TN – At 10:00am on August 21st, 2017, the day of the Total American Eclipse—Austin Peay State University will host a special PeayClipse Educational Experience for school-age children in the campus’ basketball arena, the Dunn Center.
“We have 10 different activity stations for them to move through that are educational and fun,” Dr. Karen Meisch, associate dean of the APSU College of Science and Mathematics, said.
The activity stations include:
The Dunn Center’s concession stands will be open during the event for attendees to purchase food. At 12:15pm, APSU faculty and students will lead everyone to the campus’ Fortera Stadium to watch the eclipse.
Tickets to the PeayClipse Educational Experience are $4.00 for children, ages 3-15, and each ticket comes with a free pair of eclipse viewing glasses and a wristband for free parking. The event is free for children under three and for adults accompanying a child.
Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.apsu.edu/eclipse, and individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance before the event sells out. Parents of children attending the PeayClipse Educational Experience are also required to fill out a safety waiver, which is available at the website above.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAPSU, APSU College of Science and Mathematics, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Fortera Stadium, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Education Fair, Karen Meisch, PeayClipse, Total Solar Eclipse
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed