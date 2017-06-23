City of Clarksville to hold Independence Day event at Liberty Park July 3rd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will present its 10th annual Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at Liberty Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Liberty Park will open at 5:00pm and activities and music will begin at 6:30pm. Seating is available throughout the park and the concerts will take place on the Great Lawn of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

The headliner, Full Circle, will delight audiences of all ages as they perform classic rock hits from the 1960s and 1970s. Activities will include sack races, Patriotic Balloon Pop and the Most Patriotic Person contest. Prizes will be awarded.

Food and beverages will be available throughout the park from D&B Concessions, Rolling Ridge Mart, Big City Dogs, Kona Ice Music City, and Doxie’s Pizza.

The evening will conclude with the City’s largest firework show beginning at 9:30pm.

Parking at Liberty Park

Parking is available inside the park for vehicles with handicap license plates and placards. Marina users must have approved vehicle tags or a temporary pass.

Boats with trailers will be allowed to access the boat ramp parking area until 4:00pm or until the parking area has been filled. No boats will be allowed to exit the parking area from 8:00pm until the park is empty.

Additionally, Zinc Plant Road and the Zinc Plant Bridge will be closed to traffic from 9:15pm to 10:00pm for the fireworks show. Guests should expect long delays on Riverside Drive and Highway 48-13 before and after the event.

Liberty Park Grill Customers

Liberty Park Grill will be operating from 11:00am until 10:30pm on July 3rd. Beginning at 4:00pm, guests can pay a fee of $20 to park at the restaurant. Each paying vehicle will receive a $20.00 voucher redeemable for food and drink at Liberty Park Grill. Offer is valid July 3rd only.

Satellite Parking

Satellite parking will be in Downtown Clarksville and at the CMCSS Facilities Building (formerly Jostens) at 1312 Highway 48/13. Free Clarksville Transit System shuttle service to Liberty Park from both locations will begin at 4:00pm. Parking in Historic Downtown Clarksville is free after 5:00pm.

All shuttles will continue their loop until 9:15pm, with a slight pause in service during the fireworks.

At the conclusion of the fireworks, CTS buses displaying their destination lot will begin returning guests to the parking areas, with the last bus departing from Liberty Park promptly at 11:00pm.

Liberty Park will close at sunset on Sunday, July 2nd to prepare for the Independence Day Celebration and will reopen for general use at sunrise on Tuesday, July 4th, 2017.

Safety Rules in Liberty Park

No solicitation. No pets allowed during event. Clearly marked service animals are permitted. No drugs or alcoholic beverages. No fighting or foul language. No personal fireworks. No personal grills. No weapons. No drones.

This year’s event is presented by the City of Clarksville and sponsored by Clarksville Living Magazine.

For up-to-date information about the Independence Day Celebration call Clarksville Parks and Recreation at 931.645.7476.

Photos of Last Year’s Event

Fireworks Video

Sections

Topics