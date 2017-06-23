|
City of Clarksville urges Motorists to prepare for Solar Eclipse
Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office gears up for rare skywatching event August 21st
Clarksville, TN – Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’re probably aware that a total solar eclipse is coming through Clarksville on August 21st, 2017.
The Clarksville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office want residents and visitors alike to be prepared for traffic challenges that may result from the wave of visitors and the midday darkness created by this rare astronomical occurrence.
The 2017 Great American Eclipse will be the first coast-to-coast eclipse in 98 years and the first in the continental United States since 1978. Lasting more than an hour, the sun will slowly be covered by the moon, engulfing the area in total darkness. Then, the process reverses and the world slowly returns to light.
The epicenter of the eclipse is less than 30 minutes away from Clarksville-Montgomery County, and this community is in the area known as the “path of totality.” From here, at 1:27pm CDT observers will get 2 minutes and 18 seconds of total darkness.
Since this community offers a unique front-row seat to experience this phenomenon, local tourism officials estimate up to 200,000 visitors will pour into town. Special skywatching events are planned at Liberty Park, Austin Peay State University, Beachaven Winery and other venues.
More than 200 local law enforcement officers will be out in force August 21st to ensure safety and provide travel assistance.
CPD and MCSO offer these tips for motorists to assist with movement along the roadways throughout the community:
