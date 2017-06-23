Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Power Breakfast July 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will host Jimmy Blackmon at a Power Breakfast on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017. The event begins at 7:30am and will be held at the Riverview Inn, 50 College Street.

Blackmon is among the most combat experienced leaders of the modern era.

Blackman also served as the aviation commander during the battles in which four Medals of Honor were earned in Afghanistan – in the very valleys where the attacks of 9-11 were planned and rehearsed.

Blackmon will share how to cast an organizational vision, shape the culture of your business and set a climate for success. He understands how to navigate the complexities of the 21st Century, build cohesive teams with purpose, and motivate America’s millennial generation. Attendees will leave his presentation with a clear understanding of the importance of an empowering culture and positive work climate.

Blackmon holds a Bachelors of Arts in History from North Georgia College, a Master of Science in Education from Old Dominion University and a Masters in National Security Strategy from the National War College in Washington D.C. He is Airborne, Ranger, and Air Assault qualified. Jimmy has earned the Combat Action Badge and is a Master Army Aviator.

Some of his awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, four Bronze Star Medals, and four Air Medals. Jimmy is the author of two books, Southern Roots, a memoir of growing up in the South, and PALE HORSE – Hunting Terrorists and Commanding Heroes with the 101st Airborne Division.

Jimmy concluded his military service as the War Plans Division Chief on the Joint Staff in Washington, D.C. where he led a team of strategists that planned for our nation’s most complex global problems.

Both of his books will be available for sale at the conclusion of the presentation.

Cost is $30.00 for Chamber members and $35.00 for non-members and includes breakfast. Individuals may register online at www.clarksvillechamber.com or send an RSVP with credit card payment to Natalie Schneider via email at Natalie@clarksville.tn.us or call 931.245.4342 by July 13th, 2017.

