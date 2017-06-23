Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch until Saturday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee that is in effect today, Friday, June 23rd, until 10:00am Saturday morning.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will move through the mid state Friday evening, bringing additional rainfall on top of amounts received yesterday and last night. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Highest amounts will occur in areas northwest of Nashville, but with plenty of moisture and a strong surface low moving in Friday, heavy rainfall could impact most of the area with the potential for flash flooding.

Rainfall across the area may also lead to rises on rivers and lakes this weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Under Flash Flood Watch

Cheatham County, Clay County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Williamson County, and Wilson County.

