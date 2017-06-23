Clarksville Police reminds Citizens of Fireworks Regulations, Safety Tips

Clarksville, TN – Independence Day, July 4th, is right around the corner, so it’s time for the Clarksville Police Department to start reminding folks about local ordinances, state laws, and fireworks safety.

According to 2016 statistics from the American Pyrotechnics Association and National Council on Fireworks Safety, there is over $1 billion dollars of revenue a year generated from the sale and display of fireworks.

There is an average of four deaths a year annually due to fireworks, over 9,000 injuries, 20,000 fires caused by fireworks, and approximately 45 percent of injuries incurred were to children under 14 years of age.

In the Clarksville city limits, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the city corporate limits of the city on the following dates and times: July 1st through July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm and 10:00pm.

Except for city conducted or sponsored events it is unlawful for any person, organization, group or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot or set off any type of fireworks from within any city park, or recreational facility or property.

Also, it is unlawful for any person under the age of sixteen to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the city limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least eighteen years of age. Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.

Additionally, no person shall ignite or discharge any permissible fireworks within or throw any permissible articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle while within. Or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.

The following safety tips are offered for handling fireworks:

Know your fireworks, read the labels and understand the specifications before igniting.

A responsible adult, 18 or older, should oversee and ensure the proper use of fireworks.

Wear proper safety gear, such as safety glasses and gloves, when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then move away.

Ensure fireworks are used outdoors in a clear area, away from building, cars, or other potential hazards. Also, light near dry grass. Keep away from brush, leaves, and flammable substances.

Have a bucket of water, charged water hose, or extinguisher nearby.

Don’t relight a dud firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak in a bucket of water.

Fireworks should not be carried in your pocket or shot into metal or glass containers.

Spent fireworks can still be a fire hazard so wet them down and place in a metal trash can away from a building or combustible materials.

Be extra careful with sparklers, they can reach temperatures over 1200 degrees.

