|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police reminds Citizens of Fireworks Regulations, Safety Tips
Clarksville, TN – Independence Day, July 4th, is right around the corner, so it’s time for the Clarksville Police Department to start reminding folks about local ordinances, state laws, and fireworks safety.
According to 2016 statistics from the American Pyrotechnics Association and National Council on Fireworks Safety, there is over $1 billion dollars of revenue a year generated from the sale and display of fireworks.
There is an average of four deaths a year annually due to fireworks, over 9,000 injuries, 20,000 fires caused by fireworks, and approximately 45 percent of injuries incurred were to children under 14 years of age.
In the Clarksville city limits, in accordance with City code Sec 10-218, fireworks may be exploded, fired, shot, or set off inside the city corporate limits of the city on the following dates and times: July 1st through July 5th between the hours of 6:00pm and 10:00pm.
Except for city conducted or sponsored events it is unlawful for any person, organization, group or entity to possess, use, explode, fire, shoot or set off any type of fireworks from within any city park, or recreational facility or property.
Also, it is unlawful for any person under the age of sixteen to use, explode, or possess any fireworks within the city limits unless they are under the direct supervision of an adult at least eighteen years of age. Tennessee Code Annotated 68-104-112 also adds that it is unlawful to explode or ignite fireworks within 600 feet of any church, hospital, asylum, public school, or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold, or offered for sale.
Additionally, no person shall ignite or discharge any permissible fireworks within or throw any permissible articles of fireworks from a motor vehicle while within. Or throw any ignited article of fireworks into or at a motor vehicle, or at or near any person or group of people.
The following safety tips are offered for handling fireworks:
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, Fireworks, Fireworks Safety, Independence Day, July 4th, Tennessee Code Annotated
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed