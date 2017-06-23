Nashville Sounds fall to Oklahoma City Dodgers, 4-3

Nashville Sounds

Oklahoma City, OK – The Nashville Sounds finished on the wrong side of a 4-2 contest Friday night against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The loss drops the Sounds’ record to 36-37, below .500 for the first time since May 20th when they were 19-20 after a loss to Sacramento.

Following Ryan Lavarnway’s sacrifice fly in the eighth, the Sounds loaded the bases with two outs; but the team’s final rally ended on a strikeout to outfielder Kenny Wilson.

At the start, the Dodgers struck first in the home half of the first inning with a Willie Calhoun sacrifice-fly to score former Sound Max Muncy. The Sounds answered in the next inning by stringing together a pair of two-out doubles by Mark Canha and Matt McBride; both 1-for-3.

Oklahoma City catcher Bobby Wilson hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break the 1-1 tie and deliver the go-ahead run against Sounds starter Zach Neal (3.47, 1-3), who took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits through five innings of work, striking out two and walking one.

Reliever Tucker Healy worked out of a jam in the sixth inning after allowing a bunt single to Calhoun and walking Trayce Thompson to put two on and none out. But the right-hander settled in to set down the next three batters: line out, strikeout, ground out; and keep it a one-run game.

The Dodgers added two runs in the seventh off Sounds reliever Patrick Schuster, who allowed two hits and a walk to load the bases for Calhoun, who connected on an RBI-infield single to third base. A ground out followed, scoring the home team’s final run. Pitcher Jake Sanchez worked the remaining 1.2 scoreless innings for Nashville, collecting three strikeouts along the way.

Offensively, Sounds designated hitter Renato Nunez and infielder Joey Wendle each finished 2-for-4.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Saturday night in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Ben Bracewell is slated to make his Triple-A debut for Nashville against right-hander Wilmer Font (5-4, 3.84) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics