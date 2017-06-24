2017 TWRA WMA Big Game Quota Hunt Applications going on now through July 26th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers a reminder that the application period for the 2017 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk, youth elk, and WMA youth is now underway and will continue through July 26th, 2017.

Entries must be submitted before midnight (CDT) July 26th. The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations.

Instruction sheets can be obtained and applications made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org

Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12.00 permit fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1.00 agent fee for applications made at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt.

For applications made on the internet, there is a $2.00 internet usage fee. If entering multiple quota hunts, a person must pay the permit and agent fee(s) for each quota hunt application submitted.

The WMA (elk hunts excluded) priority point system gives a priority point for each year a hunter participates (this year a maximum of 12 points) without being successfully drawn for a hunt. Applicants drawn for a hunt last year will start over with a priority of zero.

After all the drawings are conducted, leftover permits will be sold on-line, on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning August 23rd at 8:00am (CDT).

The state’s ninth gun elk hunt will be held October 14th-20th, 2017 with seven individuals selected to participate. Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA. The seventh participant will be the recipient of a permit that is donated to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which will be announced at a later date. That permit will be auctioned with proceeds going to the elk program.

Additionally, this will be the second year for an archery only hunt with seven permits added. Archery hunt dates are September 30th-October 6th.

For the sixth year, a Young Sportsman Elk Hunt will be held. Previously held on a weekend, the hunting dates have been expanded and is October 7th-13th. Those applying must be ages 13-16 years old and resident of Tennessee at the time of the hunt.

