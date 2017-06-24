City of Clarksville’s Financial Report earns Highest Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department has earned the highest possible recognition for excellence in preparing the City’s comprehensive annual financial report.

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was awarded June 16th, 2017 to the City of Clarksville by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

This is third consecutive year the City has received the award.

The Certificate of Achievement represents a significant accomplishment by the City of Clarksville, Chief Financial Officer Laurie Matta, and Finance Director Debra Frazier.

The City’s full report for the year ended June 30th, 2016, is available online at http://bit.ly/2si17QW.

“This award signifies the City’s financial activities and fiscal condition are in great shape, and they are fully and accurately reported,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “I commend Laurie Matta and her staff for their excellent work on behalf of the citizens of Clarksville.”



The comprehensive annual report is published to provide the Mayor, City Council, City staff, citizens, bondholders, and other interested parties with detailed information concerning the finances of the City. The award is bestowed after review of the comprehensive report by a panel of judges. A GFOA official will be in Clarksville in coming weeks to present the award.

