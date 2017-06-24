|
Clarksville Police reports Rollover Crash Sends One to the Hospital
Clarksville, TN – According to Clarksville Police, a Pontiac minivan driven by a 36 old female was traveling southbound on Charlemagne Boulevard, ran a stop sign while making a left turn onto Dover Road almost hitting another car.
She drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Dover Road, driven by a 22 year old female, causing the minivan to flip over.
The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and was transported to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.
The driver of the minivan was cited for Failure to Obey a Traffic Signal and Failure to Use Reasonable Care.
CPD Officer Ronald Myers is the lead investigator.
