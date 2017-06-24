Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) to observe 2017 Independence Day holiday

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the national observance of Independence Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel will observe the federal holiday Tuesday, July 4th, 2017.

All clinics and pharmacies will be closed. Hospital staff members will continue to provide acute and emergency medical care 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Emergency Department, Women’s Health and inpatient services.

The Town Center Pharmacy will be closed for IT upgrades Saturday, July 1st and operate on a DONSA schedule July 3rd, opening from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Services offered Monday, July 3rd

All BACH Soldier Army Medical Homes, including Byrd, Campbell Army Airfield and LaPointe Soldier Centered Medical Homes, will consolidate services July 3rd. Soldiers can walk-in for medical services at LaPointe Soldier Center Medical Home, Bldg 5979 Desert Storm Avenue, from 6:30am to 3:00pm.

The Screaming Eagle Medical Home will operate normal business hours and all remaining Patient Centered Medical Homes will consolidate services and patients will be seen inside the hospital’s Air Assault Family Medical Home Monday, July 3rd.

BACH’s Laboratory will remain open but all other specialty services will be closed to patient care on Fort Campbell’s Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Monday, July 3rd. Consolidated services open will operate with limited staffing; therefore, patients may experience longer wait times for walk-in services and also within the Emergency Center.

BACH’s main pharmacy within the hospital will be open from 8:00am to 4:00pm and the Town Center Pharmacy will offer services from 8:00am to 5:00pm July 3rd, 2017. Byrd, LaPointe and Campbell Army Airfield Pharmacies will be closed on the DONSA.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24 hours a day, seven days a week or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am to 4:30pm.

Patients are encouraged to use the Nurse Advice Line by calling 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) or utilize the Army’s secure email messaging service to communicate with their care team.

