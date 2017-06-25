Clarksville-Montgomery County Recertification Refresher Class at Agero

Montgomery County, TN – On Tuesday, June 20th, Agero hosted the Clarksville-Montgomery County’s Green Certification Program’s refresher class. Thirty-one attendees representing many of the organizations that originally certified in 2013 and 2015 participated in the class.

The class reviewed the latest environmental concerns in our community, discussed the impacts on the environment, and shared their ideas and continued improvements within their own organizations.

The class was led by Don Haynes, environmental manager at Florim, USA and Chad Crocker environmental specialist at Nyrstar. Many of the participants commented on what a great job Haynes and Crocker did going over the material. Chip Ballard, facilities manager with Agero, provided the space.

To become recertified, organizations must provide a signed re-certification statement from management, may attend a refresher class or send a new representative to a workshop, share new initiatives done to show continuous improvement and choose from several other items, including involvement in clean-up projects within the community.

David Graham, director of Bi-County landfill also attended the class to show his support for their efforts. “I was impressed with the speakers and the level of commitment these organizations have shown to environmental stewardship in our community. It’s great to live in a community where people choose to make a positive difference” said Graham.

Organizations represented for the class included: Sango Pharmacy; Altra Federal Credit Union; Akebono; Red Knight Distribution; Stone, Rudolph & Henry; Rainbow Kids Clinic; Jostens; Mainstream Heating & Cooling; Clarksville Chamber of Commerce; Clarksville Gas & Water; Montgomery County Courthouse; Legends Bank; Action Air; Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library; Appleton Harley-Davidson; Chartwells; Agero; DBS & Associates and Clarksville Fencing.

The CMC Green Certification Program is an educational component of Bi-County Solid Waste Management. If your business has an interest in learning more about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program email Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net or call 931.245.1867.

Sections

Topics