Land Between the Lakes Quota Deer Hunt Applications Available July 1st-31st

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Hunters can apply for Quota Deer Hunts at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area from July 1st-31st, 2017. Potential applicants will find the application link and additional information at https://landbetweenthelakes.us/seendo/outdoor-rec/hunting

Hunters may also call 270.924.2065 to apply by phone, Monday-Friday, 8:00am-4:00pm. Application fees are $5.00 online and $7.00 by phone.

Quota deer hunt dates for 2017-18 season at Land Between the Lakes:

Kentucky

Youth Quota Hunt | Oct 28-29 | Age 15 and younger

Adult Quota Hunt | Nov 18-19

Tennessee

Youth Quota Hunt | Oct 21-22 | Age 6-16

Adult Quota Hunts | Nov 10-11 and Nov 25-26

Quota hunts provide unique recreational opportunities within the region and help maintain a healthy deer population. Land Between the Lakes features both adult and youth quota deer hunts. All quota hunt permits will be for one deer, either-sex permits. There is a one (1) antlered buck limit on Land Between the Lakes.

All hunters, including youth hunters, must carry on their person the following items: Land Between the Lakes Quota Hunt Permit, Land Between the Lakes Hunter Use Permit, appropriate state hunting license, deer permit, and hunter safety card as required by state regulations.

For more hunting information, visit https://landbetweenthelakes.us/seendo/outdoor-rec/hunting/

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.

