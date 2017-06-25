Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Red River Breeze to perform at the Roxy Regional Theatre, July 22nd

June 25, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – On Saturday, July 22nd, 2017, Travel back in time to the age of the troubadours to experience “Merrie Market Music” with a Celtic flair, performed by popular local music group Red River Breeze at the Roxy Regional Theatre. The concert starts at 7:00pm.

Featuring Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, recorders and bodhran; Melanie Beck on fiddle, bouzouki and mandolin; Vanessa Green on Irish whistle, guitar and harp; Esther Sooter on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar, hammered dulcimer, djembe and vocals; and Nate Wojociechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer.

Red River Breeze in concert at Clarksville's Roxy Regional Theatre, July 22th, 2017.

Red River Breeze in concert at Clarksville’s Roxy Regional Theatre, July 22th, 2017.

Red River Breeze will perform traditional folk tunes from Ireland, Scotland, England as well as other countries.

The concert will feature previously unrecorded tunes and new repertoire from the band’s upcoming album, slated for an early 2018 release!

Red River Breeze’s “Celtic Christmas Concert” at the Roxy in December was a sellout, so get your tickets early!

Tickets are $15.00 and may be reserved online via the below button, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Copies of the group’s recordings will be available for purchase during intermission and following the performance.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives