|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Planters Bank Presents to show “Forest Gump” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, July 2nd
AAA reports Summer Travel Season begins with Lowest Gas Prices in 12 Years
Clarksville-Montgomery County has the third most expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee.
Nashville, TN – Gas prices opened the summer travel season averaging the lowest price in 12 years. Since June 1st, 2017, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.07 – 9 cents less than the same period last year, and the lowest since 2005 ($2.03).
“Lower gas prices will make it more enticing for Americans to take extended, or more frequent road trips this summer,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “And when travelers spend less at the pump, they are left with extra cash to spend on lodging, shopping, and dining out.”
Seasonal Gas Prices
Gas prices in Tennessee averaged $2.02 on Sunday, yet motorists are finding gas prices well below $2.00 a gallon at many service stations throughout the state.
Tennessee ranks 6th among states with the lowest daily average price for gasoline. Sunday’s state average was the lowest since
Gas prices are on a hot streak, falling for the 27th consecutive day on Sunday, for a total discount of 10 cents during that time.
The state average declined 3 cents during the past week, according to AAA, whose data is collected from credit card swipes and direct feeds from 120,000 gas stations nationwide, in cooperation with OPIS and Wright Express.
“Oil prices moved even lower last week, dragging gas prices down with them,” Jenkins said. “Oil prices are having a hard time stabilizing amid fears that oversupply will continue dominating market. The slump at the pump is not over yet. Prices are falling at a steady rate, and motorists should see another round of discounts this week.”
Gas Price Tools for Reporters/Consumers
Summer Gas Prices will Rival Those from 2016
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Bristol TN, Chattanooga TN, Clarksville TN, Crude Oil, Gas Prices, Hopkinsville TN, Johnson City TN, Kingsport TN, Mark Jenkins, memphis tn, Montgomery County, Nashville TN, Oil Price Information Servcie, Oil Prices, OPIS, Tennessee, The Auto Club Group, Wright Express
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed