Clarksville Police report fourth person arrested for Antonio Henson Homicide

June 26, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that a fourth man has been arrested in conjunction with the Homicide of Antonio Henson.

Davayon Nikee Head, age 20, is now in custody and being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

He is charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

Davayon Nikee Head


