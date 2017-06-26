|
Clarksville Police report fourth person arrested for Antonio Henson Homicide
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that a fourth man has been arrested in conjunction with the Homicide of Antonio Henson.
Davayon Nikee Head, age 20, is now in custody and being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
He is charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.
