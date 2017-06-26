|
Clarksville Police report Three Men in Custody for the Homicide of Antonio Henson
Clarksville, TN – On January 21st, 2017, around 2:54pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a shooting in progress in the area of Kellogg Street. When officers arrived, they found an adult male, Antonio Henson, 21, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Tennova Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.
The Clarksville Police Department’s Homicide Unit, investigated the death with assistance from the Bowling Green Police Department, KY, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, KY, Todd County Sheriff’s Office, KY, Guthrie Police Department, KY, and Kentucky State Police.
The case was presented to the June 2017, Grand Jury, and returned the following indictments:
Michael Mimms
Tavarious Goliday
Kevonte White
All three men are in custody.
Kevonte White’s warrants were served in Montgomery County Jail where he was being held on unrelated charges.
Tavarious Goliday’s warrants were served by Bowling Green Police Department in Warren County, KY where he was being held on unrelated charges.
Michael Mimms was arrested by Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Guthrie Police Department.
Goliday and Mimms are awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call, Detective McClintock, 931.648.0656, ext 5465 or or call the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
