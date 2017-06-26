Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Children’s Auditions for “The Wizard of Oz” Saturday, July 8th

Clarksville, TN – Local youth will have the opportunity to work alongside professional actors when the Roxy Regional Theatre holds children’s auditions for Munchkins and other ensemble characters in “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 at noon.

Children ages 8 and up should come prepared with “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead” and be dressed to move in comfortable clothing and shoes, as the audition will also include a dance portion.

Performances run September 8th through September 30th. Although “The Wizard of Oz” will play weekday matinees for school groups, those children who are cast will only need to be present for the evening performances. Children’s rehearsals will begin Thursday, July 20th, from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.

A tentative rehearsal and performance schedule, along with sheet music and reference track for “Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead,” can be found online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/auditions

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

