3rd annual Be More Like Wade Scholarship 5k Run/Walk/Crawl registration going on now

Cunningham, TN – The 3nd annual “Be More Like Wade Scholarship” 5K Run/Walk will take place at the Montgomery Central Schools on Saturday, July 29th, 2017 in honor of Wade Morgan. Registration starts at 8:00am and the race is slated for 8:30am.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketleap. Registration will also take place the day of the race.

All proceeds will be placed in the Scholarship Fund in Wade’s memory. Scholarships will be given to graduating Seniors at Montgomery Central High School who demonstrate similar characteristics of #bemorelikeWade.

Because of your donations and participation in last year’s 5K, we awarded 8 graduating seniors with $1,000.00 scholarships.

If you are unable to attend this event, donations can also be made at any Cumberland Bank and Trust location. Please make checks payable to “Be More Like Wade”.

Please join us after the 5K for the Annual Lone Oak Picnic hosted by the Central Civitan Club. The Central Civitan Club is located off of Hwy 13 on Alonzo Place. Food, live music, silent auction, inflatables, car show, etc.

Children are welcome at this event. Children 12 years of age and younger are FREE! Strollers are also permitted.

Montgomery Central High School is located at 3955 Hwy 48, in Cunningham, TN.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or email Bemorelikewade@gmail.com

Photos from Last Year’s Event

