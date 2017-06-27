Clarksville Police to hold “Coffee with a Cop” at Chick-Fil-A, July 15th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is partnering with Chick-Fil-A to bring together members of the community and officers in an informal environment to learn about each other in a relaxed one-on-one interaction.

Oftentimes, the majority of contact between the public and law enforcement are during emergencies or very emotional situations, which do not provide a good opportunity for relationship building.

Coffee with a Cop provides an avenue for community members and officers to engage in casual conversations and get to know each other over a “good old cup of joe”.

It removes the barrier of the “badge” and “radio” and allows citizens to meet the officer as an individual and get a better, more personal feel for the officer who serves and lives in their community.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by The U.S Department of Justice. Similar events are being held across the country in an effort to make better and lasting connections between local police departments and the communities they serve.

A fresh, free cup of coffee and conversation with Clarksville Police Department officers will be served up on July 15h, 2017, 9:00am-10:00am, at the Chick-Fil-A located at 1626 Madison Street.

CPD looks forward to seeing you.

Sections

Topics