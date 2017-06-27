|
CMCSS names Principals for Minglewood Elementary School, Norman Smith Elementary School
Montgomery County, TN – A former principal with Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and a current assistant principal in Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) have been chosen to serve in the principalship at two elementary schools.Michelle Brock-Demps will be principal at Minglewood Elementary in the upcoming school year. She previously served as executive principal at Neely’s Bend Middle Prep and as executive principal at Madison Middle School. She worked with MNPS for 11 years. She also has administrative experience in the Memphis Public School system.
She is completing her doctorate in Turnaround School Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University where she earned her Ed. S. She earned a master’s in education from Tennessee State University, where she received a B.A. in English.
Emily Clark will serve as principal of Norman Smith Elementary for the 2017-18 school year. She has served as assistant principal at Smith since 2014. She has five years of education experience as a teacher at Sango, Rossview and Barkers Mill Elementary Schools.
She earned her master’s in educational leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University, and her B.A. in elementary education from Oakland City University in Indiana.
