Montgomery County Health Department Director Joey Smith selected to National Board

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County is pleased to announce the election of Joey Smith, Public Health Director of the Montgomery County Health Department, as a board member of the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCO).

Elected by their peers, NACCHO is governed by a 27-member Board of Directors, who serve two-year terms, and is comprised of health officials from around the country. In May of this year, there were 10 open seats and health officials from nearly 3,000 counties across the United States voted for who they wanted to serve.

“Being selected for this type of board demonstrates the caliber of employees who work for Montgomery County. We are very proud of Joey and have full confidence that he will do an outstanding job representing our community,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

This is one of many honors for Smith. In 2014, he was named Public Health Worker of the Year by the Tennessee Public Health Association, in 2015, he was one of 12 in the nation named to the first group of Emerging Leaders in Public Health by the Kresge Foundation and in 2016, he was one of 22 named to the inaugural class of the Governor’s Excellence in Service by Governor Bill Haslam.

Smith is a graduate of Austin Peay State University (APSU) and began his public health career at the Montgomery County Health Department in February of 2000. He serves as a member of the APSU of Nursing Advisory Board, is a member of the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, and was recently named to serve on the Board of Examiners for Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence.

“This is an honor that I share with this community, its leaders, and my public health family. Montgomery County has great schools, a quality four-year university, community partners, and leadership that all play important roles in moving our community to being healthier,” said Smith.

Based in Washington D.C., NACCHO is an organization focused on being a leader, partner, catalyst, and voice for change for local health departments around the nation. Since its inception, it has sought to improve the public’s health while adhering to a set of core values: equity, excellence, participation, respect, integrity, leadership, science & innovation.

Smith is one of two Tennessee representatives serving on this national stage and will be officially introduced at the NACCHO Annual Conference in Pittsburg, PA on July 11th, 2017.

To see the full list of board members visit

www.naccho.org/uploads/downloadable-resources/FINAL_Board-of-Directors-Election-Results.pdf

