|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold Basic Computer Skills and Facebook Class every Friday
Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be holding a Basic Computer Skills and Facebook Class every Friday from 3:30pm until 5:30pm.
Want to begin using a computer? If you need an in-person guide who can show you the basics of using a computer than this is the class for you.
You will also learn basic social media skills for communicating with family and friends via Facebook.
This class introduces first-time computer users to computer basics and gives practical tips for using social media.
The pace of the class will be adjusted to attendees in the class and there will be plenty of time for questions and one on one time.
This class is generously provided by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Council. Registration is not required, but is preferred. Call the Adult Literacy Council to guarantee a spot in this class, at 931.542.5046.
About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library
The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.
SectionsEvents
TopicsBasic Computer Skills Class, Clarksville-Montgomery County Adult Literacy Council, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, Facebook, Facebook Class, Montgomery County, Pageant Lane, Social Media
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed