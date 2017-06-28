Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Lego Batman Movie” July 8th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park, the City’s free, outdoor movie series — continues on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 with the showing of “The Lego Batman Movie” at McGregor Park’s North Extension, 640 North Riverside Drive (behind O’Charleys).

Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.

Activities Include

Special guest Batman will be visiting, along with his Batmobile — straight from the real Batman movie. Don’t miss this great photo opportunity!

Performances by local dance studio, Acro Dance Express.

The popular Culver’s Frozen T-shirt Contest.

The movie will begin promptly at 8:10pm.

Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Yayo’s OMG Food Truck, Gigi’s Cupcakes, and Paradise Indian Grill will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.

In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.

Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:

2017 Movies in the Park Schedule July 8th The Lego Batman Movie McGregor Park July 22nd Secret Life of PetsSecret Life of Pets McGregor Park August 19th Space Jam Liberty Park September 7th Riverfest Film Fest Screening Liberty Park September 23rd La La Land Liberty Park October 14th Force Awakens and Rogue One Liberty Park

Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine and Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market-Dover Road. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

