Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park to show “Lego Batman Movie” July 8th
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Movies in the Park, the City’s free, outdoor movie series — continues on Saturday, July 8th, 2017 with the showing of “The Lego Batman Movie” at McGregor Park’s North Extension, 640 North Riverside Drive (behind O’Charleys).
Pre-show activities, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, will begin at 6:00pm.
Activities Include
The movie will begin promptly at 8:10pm.
Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, food and drinks — but no pets or alcohol. Yayo’s OMG Food Truck, Gigi’s Cupcakes, and Paradise Indian Grill will be onsite with food and beverages available for purchase.
In the event of rain, outdoor movie screenings and concerts may have to be canceled or rescheduled.
Here is the remaining 2017 movie series schedule:
Special thanks to our sponsors Clarksville Living Magazine and Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market-Dover Road. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.
