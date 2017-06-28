|
Montgomery County Government Offices to close August 21st
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will be closed and court proceedings have been cancelled on August 21st, 2017.
The closure is due to the total solar eclipse and the anticipated influx of people in and around Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Montgomery County is expected to welcome 50,000 to 100,000 visitors or more because of the solar eclipse.Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett stated, “The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel will not be impacted by the closing of county offices on the day of the eclipse. The Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Agency and Emergency Management Services have been working with the City of Clarksville law enforcement to prepare for the event.”
It has been more than 500 years, since 1478, that a total eclipse was visible in this area of the country. Clarksville’s peak viewing time is estimated at 2 minutes and 18 seconds.
“We want people to be able to take part of this historic event. We ask that all Montgomery County residents take the safety precautions necessary to protect their eyes and stay off the roads during the time of the event,” added Durrett.
There are numerous solar eclipse events taking place throughout Clarksville and Montgomery County.
If you have questions about Montgomery County Offices being closed, call 931.648.8482.
