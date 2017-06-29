APSU Baseball Gov alumnus Tyler Rogers selected to Triple-A All-Star roster

APSU Sports Information

Round Rock, TX – Austin Peay State University baseball alumnus Tyler Rogers, a right-handed reliever for the Sacramento River Cats, was named to the Pacific Coast League’s All-Star Roster, Wednesday, for the 30th Annual Triple-A All-Star Game.

Rogers was one of 17 players selected by league officials to a 30-man roster that also includes 13 players elected by balloting of the club’s field managers and general managers, members of the media and broadcasters.

Rogers has pieced together an impressive first half for the River Cats. Through Wednesday’s contest the Littleton, Colorado native has a win and two saves in 32 relief appearances. His 2.14 ERA in 46.1 innings pitched is third-best best among Pacific Coast League pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched. Rogers also has amassed 23 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .229 batting average.

The Triple-A All-Star nod is the latest accolade for Rogers. In October, he was named to the East Fall Stars team while with the Scottsdale Scorpions in the Arizona Fall League.

A 2013 graduate of Austin Peay, Rogers is in his fifth professional season and joined Sacramento on June 28 of last season. He has made 56 career appearances in a full year with Sacramento, posting a 3.72 ERA in that span.

