Clarksville Association of Realtors annual Handbags for Hope tickets on sale now

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) will host the fourth annual Handbags For Hope at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Saturday, August 12th, 2017.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Urban Ministry’s SafeHouse for Women and the CAR Young Professionals Network Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Handbags For Hope will feature over 200 handbags, wallets, and tote bags for women and men in a silent and live auction. The live auction will feature special “themed” bags with hundreds of dollars worth of special items inside.

“With the money raised, the SafeHouse is working to refurbish their facility to keep it a safe environment for those people in Clarksville who desperately need their assistance,” said Melissa Powers, 2017 CAR YPN Chair and volunteer for SafeHouse.

Urban Ministry’s SafeHouse for Women is fully staffed 24 hours a day to provide safety, peace, and comfort to local women and children in need.

In addition to SafeHouse, there will also be designated handbags that will exclusively benefit the CAR YPN Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established to honor the legacy of Mike Groves. Groves was a member of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® from 1991 until his passing in 2015.

In his 24 years with CAR, Mike served in dozens of leadership roles, including being CAR’s primary REALTOR® Code of Ethics instructor. He was named REALTOR® of the Year in 2001, and was elected to serve as President in 2000 and 2015.

“As Realtors in our community, we feel a strong obligation to support Clarksville and Montgomery County in every way we can,” said Powers. “CAR and its committees are thankful for the support we receive, and that allows us to touch the lives of families in this great community.”

Tickets are on sale and available to the public, but supply is very limited. Advanced tickets are $50.00, or $70.00 the day of the event. To purchase tickets call the CAR office at 931.552.3567, visit www.Clarksvilleaor.com/handbags, or email info@clarksvilleaor.com

The CAR YPN would like to thank their Platinum Purse Sponsors: Allstate Insurance – The Morford Agency, Castle Rock Mortgage, Century 21 Platinum Properties, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Sweet Home Realty & Property Management, and Veterans United Home Loans.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 811 active REALTOR members and 60 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors.

Sections

Topics